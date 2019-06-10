BJP worker thrashed to death in West Bengal

[India], May 30 (ANI): A BJP worker was thrashed to death allegedly by TMC cadres while making preparations for organising a victory rally here on Thursday.

The deceased, identified as Sushil Mondal, 52, was a resident of Pandugram village located in Purba Bardhaman district.

According to local BJP leaders, preparations were in full swing for organising the rally when TMC workers allegedly attacked Mondal after he chanted 'Jai Shri Ram.'

Mondal was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to injuries. Police have registered a case. Further probe is on.

On Monday, TMC supporters allegedly hurled a bomb at a rally organised by BJP in Birbhum. No injuries or casualties were reported. During general elections, the BJP and the TMC workers were involved in violent clashes during all the seven phases. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led TMC won 22 seats as against 34 in 2014 in the just-concluded Lok Sabha polls. The BJP made deep inroads in the state bagging 18, in contrast with the figure of two seats in 2014. Banerjee had on Wednesday went back on her decision to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Modi, objecting to the families of BJP workers, allegedly killed in political violence in the state, being invited to the function. Modi and his Council of Ministers are going to take the oath of office at 7 pm today in the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. (ANI)