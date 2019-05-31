BJP workers celebrate ahead of PM Modi's swearing-in

[India], May 30 (ANI): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony on Thursday evening, Bharatiya Janata Party workers prayed for their leader and wished him for his second tenure.

While BJP workers in Kanpur offered prayers at Radha Madhav Temple, hundreds of supporters in Agra distributed sweets and raised slogans like 'Har Har Modi', 'Modi once again', and 'Vande Mataram'.

Workers of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Aligarh performed a 'yagna' and dedicated it to the Prime Minister.

"We have performed a Yagna for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his well being as he is going to take oath as our country's Prime Minister. According to our faith, it is believed that hawan should be performed before starting something," VHP's city president said. In West Bengal's Birbhum, 31 priests performed a 'yagya' for PM Modi, while a tea-seller in the state's Siliguri offered free tea to customers. Narendra Modi is set to take oath as the Prime Minister for a second consecutive term today. The ceremony is scheduled to be held at 7 pm in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath of office and secrecy at the event. (ANI)