BJP workers found dead in WB, CID to probe deaths

[India], June 2 (ANI): The investigation into Balrampur incidents where two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers were allegedly killed has been handed over to the Crime Investigation Department (CID), West Bengal Police said on Saturday.

The BJP worker, Dulal Kumar was found hanging from a pole in Balarampur of Purulia district on Saturday. Kumar went missing on Friday.

Police have lodged a case of abduction and murder in this regard.

Earlier on Wednesday, a body of a 20-year-old BJP activist Trilochan Mahato was found hanging from a tree in the same district.

BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya took to Twitter and said that Dulal's murder is quite similar with that of Mahato. Meanwhile, the BJP alleged that the ruling-Trinamool Congress was behind the incident. (ANI)