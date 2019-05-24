BJP writes to MP Governor; requests immediate convening of Assembly session

[India], May 20 (ANI): The Leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh Gopal Bhargava has urged state Governor to convene an assembly session soon to discuss pressing issues like drinking water, law and order and non-payment of farmers' dues.

"There are various problems that have emerged in the past six months. The state is witnessing an acute shortage of drinking water, law and order is under duress and farmers are facing non-payment issue for the wheat and gram crops," he said in a letter to the Governor.

"Farmers are aggrieved on the unclear loan waiver proposal of the government and people are finding it tough to get benefits from the schemes of the former BJP government," he added. Based on these issues,Bhargava has sought immediate convening of an assembly session. The 231-member MP assembly has 113 Congress members and 109 BJP members. The ruling coalition is led by the Congress party, supported by 1 MLA of SP, 2 MLAs of BSP and 4 Independent MLAs. (ANI)