BJP yatra: Giriraj Singh likens Mamata Banerjee to Kim Jong-un

Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh on Monday launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee equating her to North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un.

His comments come in the wake of recent controversy over BJP's proposed yatra in the state which is being opposed by the Mamata Banerjee-led government.

Singh told ANI, "West Bengal is the only state in the country where there is no place for democracy. Mamata Banerjee is playing the role of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Bengal. Like Kim, she kills everyone who raises voice against her".

He made the statement soon after the BJP filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the order by Calcutta High Court's division bench which barred the party from holding its 'Save Democracy Yatra' in the state. Singh said that in the democracy, anybody can organise rallies in any part of the country. "Nobody can stop us, we will win the case in the Supreme Court," he added. Last week, the single bench of the High Court had allowed the BJP to proceed with its yatra in the state and directed that the administration should ensure there is no breach of law and order. However, the order was challenged by Mamata Banerjee-led government in the division bench of the High Court. Earlier, the state government had refused permission for the proposed yatra citing intelligence reports of possible communal violence in areas where the BJP planned to hold rallies The BJP had planned to hold yatra, beginning from Cooch Behar district on December 6 and moving further to Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas district on December 9 and Tarapith in Birbhum district on December 14. (ANI)