  4. BJP, Yogi set to sweep UP civic polls 2017: Exit polls

Last Updated: Fri, Dec 01, 2017 11:36 hrs
If the exit poll by ABP News-C Voter is anything to go by, priest-turned-politician UP CM Yogi Adityanath looks set to pass his litmus test with flying colours in the state's civic elections. All eyes are on the  BJP's performance in the polls and Yogi Adityanath has been aware of the fact ever his party's massive sweep of the state in March. 

His was a turbo-charged campaign, what with the BJP hiring two helicopters for the yogi, state BJP chief MN Pandey and two deputy CMs Dinesh Sharma and Keshav Prasad Maurya. 

Adityanath travelled to all 16 districts where the elections were held and addressed 26 rallies. Today he faces his first big test; the results for the state's urban body elections are to be announced.

The civic polls were held 198 municipal councils and 438 nagar panchayats ( Notified Area Councils). A whopping 3.32 crore people in Uttar Pradesh cast their votes. Voting was held in three phases within a span of 10 days. The last phase was held on Thursday. The exit poll for the state's 16 municipal corporations predict that the BJP party is set to win in 15 out of 16 cities. 

According to the exit polls, here is how BJP and other parties are expected to fare in 16 municipal corporations:

1. Agra: BJP, 52 per cent; SP, 12 per cent; and BSP 27 per cent votes
2. Aligarh: BJP, 46 per cent; SP, 24 per cent; BSP, 24 per cent; and Congress, 3 per cent votes
3. Ayodhya: BJP, 48 per cent; SP, 32 per cent; BSP, 17 per cent; and Congress, 2 per cent votes
4. Bareilly: BJP, 49 per cent votes; SP, 20 per cent; BSP, 9 per cent; and Congress 18 per cent votes
5. Ghaziabad: BJP Mayor candidate Asha Sharma looks set to win
6. Gorakhpur, (the UP CM's stronghold): BJP, 45 per cent; BSP, 11 per cent; SP, 22 per cent; and Congress, 10 per cent votes
7. Jhansi: BJP, 46 per cent; SP, 9 per cent; BSP 23 per cent votes
8. Kanpur: BJP looks set to win 34 per cent of the votes
9. Lucknow: BJP, 40 per cent; BSP, 13 per cent; SP, 27 per cent; Congress, 18 per cent; and others, 1 per cent votes
10. Mathura-Vrindavan: BJP, 50 per cent; SP, 7 per cent; Congress, 13 per cent; BSP, 21 per cent votes
11. Meerut: BJP, 47 per cent; SP, 16 per cent; Congress, 9 per cent; and BSP, 24 per cent votes
12. Saharanpur: BJP, 37 per cent; SP, 21 per cent; BSP, 27 per cent; and Congress, 13 per cent votes
13. Varanasi (the PM's Parliamentary constituency): BJP, 45 per cent; Congress,16 per cent; SP, 21 per cent; and BSP, 14 per cent votes
14. Firozabad: Here, the BJP might be pipped by Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party. SP, 30 per cent; BJP, 25 per cent; BSP, 7 per cent; and Congress, 7 per cent votes
15. Allahabad: The numbers are unclear; however, here too, the exit polls predict a win for the BJP
16. Moradabad: Here too, the BJP is expected to be well ahead of its rivals