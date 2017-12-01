BJP, Yogi set to sweep UP civic polls 2017: Exit polls

Read latest updates on UP Civic Elections 2017 results - who won, who lost



If the exit poll by ABP News-C Voter is anything to go by, priest-turned-politician UP CM Yogi Adityanath looks set to pass his litmus test with flying colours in the state's civic elections. All eyes are on the BJP's performance in the polls and Yogi Adityanath has been aware of the fact ever his party's massive sweep of the state in March.

His was a turbo-charged campaign, what with the BJP hiring two helicopters for the yogi, state BJP chief MN Pandey and two deputy CMs Dinesh Sharma and Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Adityanath travelled to all 16 districts where the elections were held and addressed 26 rallies. Today he faces his first big test; the results for the state's urban body elections are to be announced.

The civic polls were held 198 municipal councils and 438 nagar panchayats ( Notified Area Councils). A whopping 3.32 crore people in Uttar Pradesh cast their votes. Voting was held in three phases within a span of 10 days. The last phase was held on Thursday. The exit poll for the state's 16 municipal corporations predict that the BJP party is set to win in 15 out of 16 cities.

According to the exit polls, here is how BJP and other parties are expected to fare in 16 municipal corporations: