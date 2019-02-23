BJP Yuva Morcha protest outside Eden Garden to remove photographs of Imran Khan

[India], Feb 23 (ANI): Members of the Bharatiya Janta Party Yuva Morcha staged a protest outside iconic Eden Gardens stadium here on Saturday demanding removal of photographs of Pakistan Prime Minister and former cricketer Imran Khan from the walls of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).

Around 20-25 BJP members have also been arrested in this connection.

In the wake of Pulwama terrorist attack, some people gathered outside the cricket stadium here and raised anti-Pakistan slogans. Some protestors also held placards with ‘Down Down Imran Khan’ and ‘Shame on Pakistan’ written on them.

Former Indian cricketer and Bengal cricket president Sourav Ganguly, when asked about the removal of the photos, said: “We will take a call, very soon.” Earlier, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Brabourne stadium in Mumbai and other stadiums in Mohali, Jaipur and Dharamsala have removed posters and photographs of Pakistan cricketers including Imran Khan from the stadiums. This followed the deadly terrorist attack in Kashmir’s Pulwama by Pakistan-based terrorist organisation, which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel. The CRPF personnel were killed in the terror attack on their convoy on Srinagar-Jammu national highway on February 14. Soon after the attack, Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility for the attack and said that it was carried out by its suicide bomber. (ANI)