BJP's 2-day National Council meeting at Ramlila Ground from Friday

[India], Jan 10 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) National Council meeting is starting here at Ramlila Ground from Friday, where the party will discuss among things the preparedness for the coming Lok Sabha elections. The meeting will conclude on Saturday.

According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend two-day long deliberations for which all required arrangements have been made. A temporary but foolproof office for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his team would also be there at the venue.

BJP's National Council, the party's largest organisational body, is likely to see the participation of about 12,000 delegates from across the country. Chief Ministers of all BJP ruled states will also be coming to attend the meeting for whom separate lounges have been set-up. BJP's high profile meeting comes close on the heels of the declaration of Assembly poll results in five states-Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, and Telangana. BJP lost power to the Congress in Rajasthan, MP, and Chhattisgarh. (ANI)