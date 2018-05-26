BJP's 4-year govt: PM Modi 'fails' in Rahul's report card

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi in his report card, to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Centre, gave an "F" with a remark terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "Master communicator with a short attention span".

While Rahul gave the Prime Minister 'F' grade for agriculture, foreign policy, fuel prices, job creation, he has given him 'A+' for slogan creation and self-promotion.

The Congress President took to Twitter and wrote, "4 Yr. Report Card. Agriculture: F, Foreign Policy: F, Fuel Prices: F, Job Creation: F, Slogan Creation: A+, Self Promotion: A+, Yoga: B- . Remarks: Master communicator; struggles with complex issues; short attention span."

Meanwhile, Congress leader Manish Tewari said, "The essence of the last 4 years is 'mera bhashan hi mera prashasan hai,' 'only my rhetoric is my governance' and on all parameters the Narendra Modi government has been an absolute catastrophe." Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed good governance as an all-round development for the country. In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister underscored that development has become a mass movement for citizens of the country in the last four years. The BJP came to power on this day with a brute majority in 2014. Prior to the 2014 general elections, Prime Minister Modi in his campaign speeches had made a slew of promises for spurring India's development and appealed to voters to end the 10-year rule of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA).