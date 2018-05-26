BJP's 4-yr-rule disappointing, says Mayawati

[India], May 26 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Saturday termed the four years of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government as disappointing.

Addressing party workers here, Mayawati said, "This (BJP) government has failed on all fronts. Prime Minister Narendra Modi terms everything he does as historic. I think that is why fuel prices are at a historic high during his four-year tenure so far."

She asserted that if the Centre did not reduce the prices of diesel and petrol, then the BSP would be forced to do agitations.

Further slamming the four-year performance of the BJP government, Mayawati added that all policies and programmes drafted were against the interests and welfare of the public. She further said that the Centre was playing with the emotions of 125 crore Indians. Stressing on the poor law and order situation, the BSP supremo said, "During Prime Minister Modi's tenure, the amount of violence against the backward and minority people has seen a historic high. Their workers are committing in gundagardi (hooliganism). BJP rule is jungle raj." Further taking a dig at the Prime Minister Modi-led government, Mayawati said that the country's economy was witnessing less growth due to the Centre's "blunderous" decisions such as demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax (GST). She underscored that women security in the country has taken a nosedive due to incidents of sexual assault against minors in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua and Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, adding that the BJP shielded their accused ministers to prevent them from being exposed. Mayawati scoffed the BJP further on the skyrocketing prices of goods and services and rampant poverty and employment. Citing the example of the recently-concluded Karnataka assembly election, where the BJP was accused of "poaching" MLAs, the BSP supremo said that the BJP was weakening the opposition parties by disrespecting the institutions. For those unversed, the BJP came to power on this day with a brute majority in 2014. Prior to the 2014 general elections, Prime Minister Modi in his campaign speeches had made a slew of promises for spurring India's development and appealed to voters to end the 10-year rule of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA). (ANI)