BJP's Amit Malviya under EC lens for tweeting Karnataka election dates before poll panel

Last Updated: Tue, Mar 27, 2018 13:36 hrs
New Delhi: Chief election commissioner OP Rawat said on Tuesday the poll panel would investigate how the dates for Karnataka election were leaked before the official announcement of the election schedule.

The Chief Election Commissioner announced the dates of the Karnataka Assembly Polls on Tuesday morning but the BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya announced the dates on his Twitter handle at 11:08am, a fair while before the Election Commissioner did.

In his tweet, Malviya said that the elections would be held on May 12, and the counting would be held on May 18. He, however, got the date of the counting wrong.

This was not missed by mediapersons who had gathered for the briefing, and questioned Rawat regarding the same. It was not just Malviya, but Kananda TV channels too had flashed the dates.

In response, CEC Rawat said, “Certain things may have leaked for which Election Commission will take appropriate action. It will be investigated. Be assured that actions legally and administratively befitting will be taken,” he said.

Amit Malviya soon deleted his tweet after the EC’s announcement, when it was clear that he had got one of the dates wrong. Prior to this, Malviya was called out by many social media users.

He, however, blamed it on Times Now, who he claims, flashed it earlier.

The Karnataka Assembly Elections will be held on May 12, and the counting will be held on May 15. The Election Commission also clarified that the Model Code of Conduct, which kicked in once the dates was announced, would not interfere with the formation of the Cauvery Management Board.