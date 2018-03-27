BJP's Amit Malviya under EC lens for tweeting Karnataka election dates before poll panel

New Delhi: Chief election commissioner OP Rawat said on Tuesday the poll panel would investigate how the dates for Karnataka election were leaked before the official announcement of the election schedule.

The Chief Election Commissioner announced the dates of the Karnataka Assembly Polls on Tuesday morning but the BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya announced the dates on his Twitter handle at 11:08am, a fair while before the Election Commissioner did.

In his tweet, Malviya said that the elections would be held on May 12, and the counting would be held on May 18. He, however, got the date of the counting wrong.

This was not missed by mediapersons who had gathered for the briefing, and questioned Rawat regarding the same. It was not just Malviya, but Kananda TV channels too had flashed the dates.

In response, CEC Rawat said, “Certain things may have leaked for which Election Commission will take appropriate action. It will be investigated. Be assured that actions legally and administratively befitting will be taken,” he said.

BJP becomes the ‘Super Election Commission’ as they announce poll dates for Karnataka even before the EC.



Credibility of EC is on test.

Will EC now issue notice to BJP President, Amit Shah & register an FIR against BJP IT Head for leaking EC’s confidential information? pic.twitter.com/i3vU2iJpjH — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) March 27, 2018

Amit Malviya soon deleted his tweet after the EC’s announcement, when it was clear that he had got one of the dates wrong. Prior to this, Malviya was called out by many social media users.

He, however, blamed it on Times Now, who he claims, flashed it earlier.

CEC says will take action against leaked info on polling dates and results. Even before EC announced the dates , Cong and BJP leaders put it up on their social media accounts. All Kannada channels carried it too. — Nagarjun Dwarakanath (@nagarjund) March 27, 2018

Karnataka Congress social media in-charge also announced poll dates much before EC did. Incidentally, both BJP’s Amit Malviya & he tweeted at the same time, got polling date right but results date wrong. pic.twitter.com/vV8C6jZhW6 — Ruhi Tewari (@RuhiTewari) March 27, 2018

The Karnataka Assembly Elections will be held on May 12, and the counting will be held on May 15. The Election Commission also clarified that the Model Code of Conduct, which kicked in once the dates was announced, would not interfere with the formation of the Cauvery Management Board.