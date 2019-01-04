BJP's 'Ghar Wapsi' begins from Nanded: Ashok Chavan

[India] Jan 3 (ANI): Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan's speech on Thursday said that the Ghar Wapsi of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) will begin from Nanded as Congress swept 73 out of 81 seats in the Municipal Corporation election.

Speaking at the inauguration of statues of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule with Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Chavan said: "The Ghar Wapsi of the BJP will begin from Nanded! We swept 73 out of 81 seats in the Municipal Corporation elections. Now, the time has come for the Ghar Wapsi of the BJP from Maharashtra and from India!"

Praising Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for the statues of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule, Chavan said: "Gehlot ji has sent a message of social harmony and unity across Maharashtra and his win in Rajasthan has changed the mood of the country", adding that Congress will win both in Maharashtra and across India in 2019.

He further said that a new slogan has come up in Vidarbha, "Ab ki baar, bas kar yaar". If it Congress can win in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan - it can also mark its victory in Maharashtra.

Stressing that Congress will not rest till it forms the government at Centre, Chavan asserted, "We will see Rahul Gandhi ji become Prime Minister. Wherever he goes, a massive crowd gathers to listen to his message. We will not rest till we form our government in 2019."

Chavan further launched an attack on BJP for not addressing farmers' problem."50,000 farmers committed suicide in India and 12,000 in Maharashtra. Does this government have no shame? There is no money for soybean. Milk is being spilt on the streets during protests. Farmers get no fair prices for vegetables. Farmers have received only false promises for the past 4 years."

"Congress Chief Ministers wasted no time in granting farm loan waivers. If the Congress could waive all farm loans in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chattisgarh in 24 hours, why has Devendra Fadnavis taken more than 2 years to provide relief to farmers in Maharashtra?" he added.

Continuing his tirade against BJP, he said, "The BJP is trying to create a divide between OBCs and Marathas. They have been targeting Dalits and Muslims for votes. And since they came into power, riots and casteism are on the rise." (ANI)