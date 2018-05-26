BJP's greed for power has triumphed over empowering farmers: Ahmed Patel

[India], May 26 (ANI): Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat Ahmed Patel on Saturday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Government at the Centre of having a greed for power that has triumphed over empowering the Indian farmers.

Speaking to ANI, Patel said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) overlooked the pain of the Indian farmers and is busy in "rewriting the history over future of the youth".

"The BJP's greed for power has triumphed over empowering the Indian farmers. Fixing the Opposition took precedence over fixing the economy. Only Less than a year of this misrule is left now," Patel told ANI.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi in a series of tweets underscored that the development has become a mass movement for citizens of the country in the last four years. The BJP came to power on this day with a brute majority in 2014. Prior to the 2014 general elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his campaign speeches had made a slew of promises for spurring India's development and appealed to voters to end the 10-year rule of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA). Congress President Rahul Gandhi in his report card, gave an "F" with a remark terming Prime Minister Modi as "Master communicator with a short attention span". While Rahul gave the Prime Minister 'F' grade for agriculture, foreign policy, fuel prices, job creation, he has given him 'A+' for slogan creation and self-promotion. (ANI)