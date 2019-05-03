BJP's politics completely negative: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

[India], May 3 (ANI): Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday slammed the BJP and said that their politics is completely negative and against the farmers and youths in the country.

"BJP has shown its real face in the last five years. In the last five years, they have shown that their politics is completely negative, against the country and against the farmers and youths. A government needs to stay committed to the people of the country. This government has neglected the people," Priyanka told ANI here.

Earlier Priyanka had said that her focus is on both 2019 Lok Sabha elections and 2022 Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh and she is working towards defeating BJP. "My focus is on both 2019 and 2022 (UP Assembly elections). For 2019, the focus is to defeat the BJP. By 2022, I want to strengthen the Congress so that we can fight well," she said. Slamming the claims made by BJP with regards to NYAY or the minimum income guarantee scheme, Priyanka said that the ruling party is against any initiatives aimed at the poor and farmers. "BJP is critical of schemes for the poor and farmers. They want only that schemes which benefit the industrialists. Look at the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana I call it as 'Kisan Apmaan Yojana'. They are happy with those schemes which benefit no one but industrialists only," she said. (ANI)