BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar bids adieu to Republic TV

[India], Apr 2 (ANI): Media honcho Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who recently joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has resigned from ARG Outlier Asianet News Private Limited that owns Arnab Goswami's Republic TV.

In a statement, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, "I have taken this decision because of my recent joining of BJP and being elected as BJP MP."

"As you are aware, from 2006 I have been in public life as an Independent MI and not a member of any political party. Since I am now a member of the BJP, I believe it is in the best interest of Republic TV's brand and team that I no longer serve on the board," the official statement further read.

Chandrasekhar was one of the largest investors and a director in Republic and his resignation has come to effect from March 31. (ANI)