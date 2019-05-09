BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri tears into Kejriwal for playing 'dirty politics', stands by 'bhadwa' comment

[India], May 9 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) south Delhi candidate Ramesh Bidhuri on Thursday accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of playing "dirty politics" and asserted that he still stands firm on his comment that the latter is a "pimp" (bhadwa).

Speaking to ANI, Bidhuri said, "For the sake of power, Kejriwal can do anything. He has no character and plays dirty politics. I will say this today as I said it yesterday, that he is a 'bhadwa'. I don't think I said anything wrong."

Continuing his tirade against Kejriwal, he said, "Agar aap gau ko gau nahi kahoge, chuhe ko chuha nahi kahoge, gadhe ko gadha nahi kahoge, to kya kahoge? (If you don't call a cow a cow, mouse a mouse, or donkey a donkey, what else would you call them?"

On May 8, while referring to a sedition case filed against Kanhaiya Kumar and others over an event held in JNU, Bidhuri had hit out at Kejriwal saying, "Abey, ye Kejriwal bhi bhadwa hai. Ye kab tak rokega? (Kejriwal is a pimp. Till when will he be able to stop the case?)".

In 2016, the Delhi police had charged Kumar, Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya for raising 'anti-national slogans' during an event which was organised to mark the hanging of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru.

Last month, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and party candidate from South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency Raghav Chadha had filed a writ petition in Delhi High Court seeking disqualification of Bidhuri.

The AAP leader alleged that Bidhuri lied to the people and the Election Commission.

Confirming the development, Chadha had tweeted, "Have moved Delhi High Court today seeking disqualification of @rameshbidhuri as a candidate. He has concealed FIR pending against him. Concealment of a criminal case is a serious offense and I am sure his nomination will be rejected as soon as Court looks into the matter."

"Only a matter of 30 days I'd say till High Court cancels his candidature. Urge the people of South Delhi Lok Sabha to not waste their vote on a candidate who will be disqualified anyway," Chadha claimed in another tweet.

All seven seats of Delhi will go to polls in the sixth phase of elections on May 12. The results will be announced on May 23. (ANI)