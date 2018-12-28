BJP's Rath Yatras are Danga Yatra: Mamata

[India], Dec 28 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday hit out at the BJP alleging that their Rath Yatras are "Danga Yatras" in which people get killed.

Banerjee's statement came days after the BJP decided to approach the vacation bench of the Supreme Court against the order of the Calcutta High Court's division bench which barred the party from holding Rath Yatra in West Bengal.

While speaking at an event, she said, "ISKCON does Rath Yatras, they carry out Jagannath Rath Yatra, they do not carry out yatras to kill people. Those who carry out yatras to kill people indulge in Danga Yatras. There are yatras for Lord Krishna and Lord Jagannath, we take part in those Rath Yatras. It is the central government's responsibility to support the state, not set a fire in the state."

A division bench of the Calcutta High Court had earlier quashed the order of a single bench allowing the BJP to hold its 'Rath Yatra' programme. The division bench, headed by Calcutta High Court's Chief Justice Debasish Kar Gupta, was hearing a plea filed by the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government. The single bench of the High Court had allowed the BJP to proceed with its yatra in the state and directed that the administration should ensure there is no breach of law and order. Banerjee further hit out at the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that they have not provided the state with the 26 per cent of the fund that they had committed three years ago for the construction of Tajpur Bridge. "We had asked the central government to build the Tajpur Bridge. They had asked us to give 74 per cent of the cost to which we agreed, but they have not replied in three years. They are neglecting the state. They want to make us (feel like) beggars, but we will make our future bright ourselves," Banerjee added. (ANI)