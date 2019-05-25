BJP's Sanjeev Balyan defeats RLD president Ajit Singh in Muzaffarnagar

[India], May 24 (ANI): BJP candidate Sanjeev Kumar Balyan on Thursday won from the Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha seat with a slim margin of 6,500 votes. He contested against Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Ajit Singh.

Speaking to media, Ajay Shanker Pandey, District Election Officer said that Balyan has got a total of 5, 73 780 votes while his rival Singh got 5, 67, 254 votes.

"Sanjeev Kumar Balyan has been declared as the winner. I have issued the letter for the same. Ajit Singh has got 5, 67, 254 votes, Sanjeev Balyan has got 5, 73 780 votes and NOTA got 5,110," he said.

Minutes after being declared as the winner, Balyan also addressed the media and thanked people for casting their ballot in favour of him. "Despite in tough conditions where all the Opposition parties were united, people voted for me. Thank you all for supporting me. I promise to fulfil the incomplete task in the next five years. Construction of National Highway and a medical college is on top of my list...This is people's victory," said Balyan. It should be noted that in 2014, Balyan defeated Kadir Rana of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) by a huge margin of more than four lakh votes on the same seat. (ANI)