BJP's Shripad Naik secures 5th consecutive win from North Goa

[India], May 24 (ANI): BJP's Shripad Yesso Naik has secured a fifth consecutive win from North Goa Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 80,247 votes.

State Congress president Girish Chodankar railed far behind the sitting MP in the votes tally.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister of state for AYUSH, along with his party workers, paid a visit to Mahalaxmi Temple in Panaji to seek blessings of Devi Mahalaxmi.

After paying offerings at the temple, he congratulated Prime Minister Modi for BJP's emphatic win in the Lok Sabha elections.

"It was not easy to win over 300 seats as Congress had posed several hindrances for us. It was Congress' dream to send Prime Minister Modi home but people were happy with his work and gave mandate in our favour," Naik told ANI. On being asked if he should be given a better position given his consistent victories in North Goa, the Union Minister said: "It is in Prime Minister's hands. It is his prerogative. I will happily accept whatever position he would offer to me and work accordingly." Naik is representing the constituency since 1999. In the last general elections, he defeated Congress' Ravi S Naik by 1,05,599 votes. So far, the BJP has won 302 seats and is leading on one seat, while the grand-old Congress managed to get only 52 seats. The North Goa constituency, that was earlier called Panaji Constituency, went to polls in the third phase of the general elections on April 23. (ANI)