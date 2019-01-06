BJP's Telangana MLA refuses to take oath from AIMIM protem Speaker

[Telangana], Jan 6 (ANI): BJP's Raja Singh will not take oath as an MLA in Telangana Assembly from the protem Speaker Mumtaz Ahmed Khan, who is from the AIMIM party.

Singh, BJP's lone MLA in Telangana, said on Sunday that he would not take oath as an MLA in Telangana Assembly from the protem Speaker Mumtaz Ahmed Khan, who was elected from Charminar constituency on the ticket of AIMIM party.

Singh released a video calling Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao a follower of AIMIM party and said that the decision of appointing the protem Speaker from the AIMIM was his.

Singh said that he would not go to the Telangana Assembly. "I don't want to take oath from the protem Speaker who tries to vanish Hindus. He and his party leaders never sing 'Vande Mataram' and never say 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai," Singh said. (ANI)