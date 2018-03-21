BJP's UP ally chief expresses satisfaction after meeting Amit Shah

[India], Mar 20 (ANI): Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief, Om Prakash Rajbhar on Tuesday expressed satisfaction after meeting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Tuesday.

Talking to ANI, Rajbhar said that that he explained everything to Shah, who has assured him to resolve the matter.

"I explained everything to him today. He has assured me that he will come on April 10 and talk to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. I am satisfied with the meeting," Rajbhar said.

Earlier Rajbhar threatened to boycott voting in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, following which Amit Shah asked the Uttar Pradesh Minister to come and meet him in Delhi. Speaking to ANI on the same, Rajbhar said "I'll talk to him (Amit Shah) first and lay down our demands. If after that he says, he won't accept those demands, we'll part ways. In politics no alliance is permanent". "If I don't get to speak to BJP president Amit Shah, I will boycott the voting for Rajya Sabha elections," he added. Om Prakash Rajbhar, whose party, the SBSP, is an ally of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, is a Minister in the state cabinet. The BJP has the numbers to send its eight candidates to the Rajya Sabha. The SBSP has four MLAs in the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly, and therefore it holds the key to the fate of the BJP's ninth nominee. The Rajya Sabha polls are scheduled for March 23. There will be 59 vacancies in the Rajya Sabha in April, including 17 from the BJP and 12 from the Congress party.(ANI)