BJP's victory in Tripura is 'extraordinary': Shivraj

[India], Mar 4 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday termed Bharatiya Janata Party's victory in Tripura as 'extraordinary'.

While asserting that BJP's victory in Tripura will go down in political history, Chouhan said, "No one would have believed if I said it a few days ago that BJP will form govt in Tripura. We also had doubts a few days ago if our govt can be formed there because of the long tenure of left governance. This is an extraordinary event in political history."

The BJP on Saturday registered a historic win in Tripura by defeating the Left with a thumping majority.

The BJP managed to win a two-third majority with its ally Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) by bringing an end to the 25-year-old reign of the Left Front.

While the BJP and its ally IPFT has won 43 seats out of 59 Tripura constituencies, the Left Front managed to win 16 seats. The BJP on its own won 35 seats, while IPFT won eight seats.

Meanwhile, BJP and its ally Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) are set to form the next government in Nagaland. BJP has won 11 seats and NDPP has won 16 seats. (ANI)