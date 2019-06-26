BJP's Vijayvargiya's son beats officer with bat

New Delhii: Akash Vijayvargiya, Bharatiya Janata Party legislator and son of senior leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, thrashed a municipal corporation officer with a cricket bat on Wednesday.

The officer, who was in the area for an anti-encroachment drive, was beaten up with the cricket bat mercilessly and slapped three times before the police tried to stop the legislator.

A few bystanders also held the officer by his collar and slapped him repeatedly, while an unidentified man attempted to rip the officer's shirt apart.

Speaking to media after the incident, Akash, while narrating the sequence of events that unfolded, claimed that certain Congress legislators were getting buildings in Indore demolished in connivance with the municipal corporation without consulting him. Despite repeated requests to wait for proper investigation to be done before demolition, Akash claimed that officers paid no heed to his pleas and sent "gangs" to displace people from the structures that had to be demolished.

When asked about the future course of action, Akash said an FIR will be lodged by him.

"This is the fifth building to be demolished. It is my responsibility to take care of people. I have requested the Municipal Corporation many times to inform me of the work being done. We will not tolerate this hooliganism and such malpractices. An FIR will be filed. We cannot see women being treated this way," he asserted.

The Indore MLA went on to say that this is just the beginning, adding that corruption will not be tolerated at any cost.

Indore Assistant Superintendent of Police Anil Patidar said the matter is being investigated, adding that whoever is guilty will be punished.