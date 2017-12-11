BJP's 'vikas yatra' is a flop: Rahul Gandhi

[India], Dec 11 (ANI): Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Monday took a potshot at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not talking about Gujarat during his rallies while saying that BJP's development agenda has become flop 'just like a movie.'

Addressing a rally in Gujarat's Banaskantha, Rahul said, "Jaise picture flop hoti hai, waise hi BJP ki vikas yatra flop ho gayi hai. Gujarat ka chunav ho raha hai aur Modi ji kabhi ki baat kartey hain. Modi ji, Gujarat ka chunaav hai, thodi Gujarat ki baat karlo (The way a film gets flop, in the same manner BJP's 'vikas yatra' has become flop. The elections are in Gujarat and the prime minister is talking about Japan, Pakistan, and Afghanistan. Prime Minister ji, it is Gujarat assembly elections. Talk a little bit about Gujarat as well)."

Earlier, while addressing a public rally in Mehsana's Vadnagar, the Congress scion said Prime Minister Modi had forgotten all about his agenda aiming at Gujarat's development and had, in the run up to the assembly polls in the state, only talked about himself. "90 per cent samay unhonein apne aap par bhaashan diya. Narendra Modi ne Narendra Modi ke baare mein bhaashan diya, aur kuchh bachaa hi nahin! (The prime minister in his speeches has only talked about himself). But this election is not about Modi ji or me; it is about Gujarat's future," he said. The crucial elections are being seen as prestige battle for BJP, which has been ruling the state for last 22 years, and litmus test for the Congress. The first phase of polling was held on December 9 and recorded a voter turnout of 68 per cent. The second-phase voting will be held on December 14. The votes will be counted on December 18. (ANI)