BJP's win clearly written on Karnataka walls: PM Modi

[India] May 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed confident of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) forming a government with 'absolute majority' in Karnataka.

Addressing a rally in Mangaluru, Prime Minister Modi said that the people of Karnataka would surely give a fitting reply to the Congress for the 'tormenting' times during their regime.

"The results of Karnataka Election are clearly written on the walls. The people of Karnataka would help form a BJP government in the state with absolute majority," he said.

Continuing his attack, Prime Minister Modi said that if anyone can defeat Congress, it is Bharatiya Janata Party. "If anyone can defeat Congress, it is Bharatiya Janata Party. JD(S) is standing very far. I request you to bring BJP to power in Karnataka," he added. Taking a jibe at Congress, he said that the whenever they lose a state election they tend to blame the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM). "Whenever they lose, it is the fault of the EVM. But whenever they win, it is only then that the EVMs are not malfunctioning," the minister further added. With just a week left for the Karnataka Assembly elections, the BJP has intensified its campaign across the state. Earlier, Prime Minister Modi addressed rallies in Tumakuru, Gadag and Shivamogga. He is also scheduled to address a rally a Mangaluru later in the day. (ANI)