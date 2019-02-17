BJYM activists protest against Sidhu’s remark on Pulwama terror attack

[India], Feb 17 (ANI): The members of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on Sunday held a protest march against Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu for his remark that “for a handful of people, you cannot blame the entire nation,” which he made in the wake of dastardly Pulwama terror attack.

BJYM members also burnt the effigy of Sidhu and raised slogans like ‘Sidhu go to Pakistan.’ Gautam Arora, BJYM’s Amritsar unit president, said: “Navjot Singh Sidhu is a traitor. Everyone has been condemning and doing candle march.”

“And he is saying that there is no religion and nation of terrorism. We want Navjot Singh Sidhu to go to Pakistan and join Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Cabinet because Sidhu is already dancing to his tunes,” said Arora. Navjot Singh Sidhu has already been sacked from ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ after his controversial comments on Pulwama terror attack. During a media interaction, Sidhu had said, “For a handful of people, can you blame the entire nation and can you blame an individual? It is a cowardly act and I condemn it firmly. Violence is always condemnable and those who did it must be punished.” As many as 40 CRPF personnel were killed in Awantipora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district in a terror attack orchestrated by Pakistan-based terror outfit—Jaish -e-Mohammed (JeM)—on February 14. A day after the attack, the Centre announced the withdrawal of Most Favoured Nation (MFN) status granted to Pakistan. The convoy of 78 buses, in which around 2,500 CRPF personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar, came under attack around 3.15 pm. (ANI)