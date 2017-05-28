Black box of crashed Su-30 found

Guwahati: A search and rescue team on Sunday reached the site along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh boundary where the IAF's Sukhoi 30 aircraft crashed and recovered its black box, a defence official said. However, there is no information about its two pilots.

"One of the search teams has reached the crash site located in a forest along the Assam- Arunachal Pradesh border and recovered the black box," said defence spokesman based in Tezpur.

"Further search is on but nothing is known so far regarding the two pilots," he added.

The Indian Air Force fighter aircraft went missing from near the India-China border in Assam on Tuesday morning after it took from the Tezpur air base.