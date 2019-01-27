Black flag protests in Tamil Nadu against PM’s Madurai visit

Madurai: Holding black flags, black balloons and banners, the opposition MDMK staged demonstrations in Madurai on Sunday against Prime Minister Narendra Modi who visited the city.

MDMK party leaders and volunteers walked with black flags, black balloons and festoons through the streets of Madurai, expressing their displeasure against the government at the Centre for not looking after the interests of the state. The protesters had written down their demands on placards.

PM Modi laid the foundation stone for an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Madurai and addressed a public rally in the city.