Black flags protest continues, 'Modi go back' chants echo in TN

[India], Apr 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi who arrived in Chennai earlier today to address the 10th edition of Defence Expo was greeted with black balloons and black flags.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) floated a black balloon with the slogan 'Modi Go Back' ' as a sign of their protest against Modi Government for not constituting the Cauvery Management Board (CMB).

DMK shared a photo of its President M Karunanidhi, where he can be seen wearing black at his Chennai resident as a mark of protest against the visit of the Prime Minister.

DMK's Kanimozhi was also seen joining the party's protest, wearing a black saree. Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi (TVK) workers also climbed on the roof of Chennai airport to protest against the visit. The black flag protest was organised by some opposition parties and Tamil outfits of the state. The idea was proposed by DMK working president MK Stalin. On February 16, the court had ordered the Central government to set up the Cauvery water Management Board (CMB) and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) within six weeks, in regards to the Cauvery River water dispute between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The non-compliance of the apex court's order has triggered protests across the state. On Tuesday, some of the protestors were arrested after they tried to stop an IPL match held at Chennai's Chepauk Stadium. (ANI)