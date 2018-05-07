Blackbuck case: Salman to appear before Jodhpur Court

[India] May 7 (ANI): Bollywood actor Salman Khan will on Monday appear before Rajasthan's Jodhpur court in connection with the 1998 blackbuck poaching case.

On April 05, the actor was convicted and sentenced to five years imprisonment after being found guilty of killing two blackbucks in Jodhpur during the shooting of his 1998 movie 'Hum Saath Saath Hain'.

He was later granted bail after spending two nights in Jodhpur Central jail.

The court will hear a plea filed by Salman's lawyer against the sentencing on Monday.

Salman's Hum Saath Saath Hain co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Neelam, Tabu and Sonali Bendre, and Jodhpur resident Dushyant Singh - were all acquitted ase due to lack of evidence. (ANI)