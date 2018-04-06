Blackbuck case verdict: Salman Khan, on first night in Jodhpur jail, refused dal-roti dinner

Jodhpur: Salman Khan, who was sentenced on Thursday to five years in prison for killing two blackbucks about 20 year ago, has been kept in ward no. 2 under the nom de plume prisoner no. 106, adjacent to the cell of self-styled 'godman' and rape accused Asaram Bapu.

The 52-year-old star was served dal-roti for dinner, but according to PTI, he refused it. He didn't call for food from outside either.

"He (Khan) was given normal jail diet like Dal chapatti and the morning meal will include simple khichdi," he said.

Jail superintendent Vikram Singh said the actor had a blood pressure issue when he came inside the jail and the doctor of the prison dispensary checked him. His blood pressure was later declared normal. On Friday morning, hours before a court hears his request for bail, Salman Khan would be served regulation khichdi breakfast. "He will have a simple wooden bed, a rug and a cooler in his cell. He was given normal jail diet like Dal chapatti and the morning meal will include simple khichdi," Singh said on Thursday evening. Last night, the actor's bodyguard came with a change of clothes for him. On the reported threat to Salman Khan by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Vikram Singh said, "We are thinking of keeping him with some other prisoners from tomorrow so that he is not alone considering the threat to him." Salman Khan was sentenced to jail after a judge declared him guilty of shooting and killing two blackbucks - rare endangered antelopes - near Jodhpur in October 1998, when he was working on a multi-starrer "Hum Saath Saath Hain". His co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam Kothari were also said to have joined him in the late night hunt but they were acquitted for lack of evidence.