Blackbuck case verdict: Salman Khan to spend another night in jail as court reserves bail for tomorrow

Jodhpur: A Jodhpur Sessions Court on Friday reserved order of Salman Khan's bail plea till Saturday in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case.

As such, Salman Khan will have to spend one more night in the Jodhpur Central jail.

Khan's counsel said that the court has asked for the entire record of the case from trial court and after reading it, the court will decide on the bail of the Bollywood actor.

Salman Khan had to spend the night in Jodhpur Central jail after being held guilty in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case on Thursday.

His lawyer Hastimal Saraswat is ready with a 51-page bail application, where 54 grounds have been raised for the judge to consider and grant the convicted actor bail. Speaking to mediapersons, he said: "If it was not Salman Khan, bail would have been granted the next day." Salman's counsel Mahesh Bora alleged that he received calls and messages threatening him to not appear for the bail hearing, reported ANI. Actor Salman Khan who was convicted and sentenced to five years in jail on Thursday in the 20-year old case. Shortly after the sentence was pronounced on Thursday, Salman was taken to Jodhpur Central Jail.