Blackbuck poaching case: Salman Khan found guilty, others acquitted by Jodhpur court

Jodhpur: The Jodhpur court on Thursday convicted actor Salman Khan and acquitted the rest in 1998 in blackbuck poaching case.





The other actors involved in this case are, Saif Ali, Sonali Bendre, Neelam and Tabu. They have been charged under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.





The quantum of sentence will be announced shortly. If the court pronounces more than three years in prison for Salman, the actor will then have to approach a higher court for bail but if it is less than three years, he can apply for bail in the same court. The Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act entails a maximum of six years imprisonment. The movie stars were accused of poaching black bucks in Kankani village near Jodhpur on October 1-2, 1998, during the shooting of 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' movie. They were accused of killing two black bucks, hunting of which is prohibited under the Wildlife Protection Act.

The final arguments in the case were completed in a Jodhpur rural court on March 28. Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri had reserved the judgment for April 5 thereafter.