Blackbuck poaching case: Salman Khan granted bail on surety of Rs 1 lakh

Jodhpur: After much waiting, superstar Salman Khan was granted bail by Jodhpur Court in Blackbuck poaching case.

The actor was bailed on two bonds of Rs 50,000 each and would be released by Saturday evening.

He was granted bail after spending two nights at Jodhpur Central Jail.

Salman was sentenced to five years imprisonment for killing two blackbucks in Kankani village, near Jodhpur, during the shooting of "Hum Saath Saath Hain".

Salman's counsel on Friday morning moved a petition in the court for bail and suspension of sentence. The hearing was adjourned yesterday, and deferred to Saturday after district and sessions judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi called for records pertaining to the trial court judgment.

"The court listened to the arguments of the defence and has now asked for all the records regarding this case from the trial court that pronounced the sentence yesterday. The hearing will commence again on Saturday morning," public prosecutor Pokhar Ram Bishnoi said on Friday. The actor has spent two nights in Jodhpur Central Jail amid tight security. Besides a five-year jail term, Salman was imposed a fine of Rs 10,000.