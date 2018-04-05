Blackbuck poaching case: Salman Khan to be lodged in same prison as Asaram Bapu

Jodhpur: Salman Khan, found guilty in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, will be places in the same jail as that of Asaram Bapu.





He is sentenced to five years of imprisonment and will walk into the Jodhpur Central Jail. The actor had already spent five nights in the same jail in 2006.





According to reports, all arrangements have been made to rake Salman Khan to the jail directly from the court.





"He will be in Barrack no.2, where Asaram Bapu has been lodged," NDTV quoted a a police officer as saying.



Asaram Bapu, a spiritual leader, has been in the jail for over five years. He was held guilty after being accused of raping a schoolgirl in his ashram in 2013.