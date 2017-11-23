Blank editorials in Tripura newspapers over journalist's murder

New Delhi: Many newspapers in Tripura have left the space for editorials blank in protest over the murder of journalist Sudip Datta Bhowmik who was shot dead allegedly by a Tripura State Rifles guard.

Seeing little coverage in the national media following the incident, Syed Sajjad Ali, President of Tripura Journalist Union, told ANI, "Unfortunately, this murder has not made a dent in the national arena. The mainstream media is quite reluctant to give it prominence that the coverage demands."

He, however, also rued that even the northeastern media were also reluctant to highlight Bhowmik's murder. Sudip Datta Bhowmik, 50, was a crime reporter for the popular Bengali daily Syandan Patrika. The accused soldier, Nandu Reang, who was with Tripura State Rifles, a paramilitary force engaged in counter-insurgency operations, has been arrested. Bhowmick's employers said he was following a lead and had gone there to get more information.