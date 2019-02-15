Blood of Indians is boiling, ‘guardians’ of Pulwama attackers will be definitely punished: PM

Reflecting the outrage in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said “the blood of Indians is boiling” and issued a clear warning to Pakistan, declaring that the “guardians” of the perpetrators of the Pulwama terror attack will be “definitely punished”.

Asserting that a “befitting reply” will be given, he said, “our neighbouring country forgets that this (India) is a country with new intent and new policy.”

He said the terror organisations and their “guardians” have committed a “grave mistake” by carrying out the attack and that the Indian armed forces have been given a go-ahead to hit back at the “time”, “place” and “form” of their choosing.

“Haivaniyat ka poora hisab liya jayega... Muh todd jawab diya jayega (the inhuman act will be fully avenged. A befitting reply will be given),” Modi said.

“The country has already seen the valour of our armed forces,” the Prime Minister said, apparently referring to the surgical strike carried out in September 2016 on terror camps across the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

“The blood of Indians is boiling,” he said at an event in New Delhi after chairing a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) which took a number of decisions to deal with Pakistan in the wake of yesterday’s gruesome attack in which around 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

He said Pakistan is making a “big mistake” by thinking that it can destabilise India “through its tactics and conspiracies.”

"I want to tell terrorist organisations and their guardians that they have committed a grave mistake. Those behind the attack will be definitely punished for their actions...... A strong reply will be give to this attack,” Modi said about the terror strike for which Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit has claimed responsibility.

"If our neighbour, which is totally isolated in the world, thinks it can destabilise India through its tactics and conspiracies, then it is making a big mistake. Its plans will never succeed, they will not be allowed to succeed," the Prime Minister asserted.

Addressing another programme in Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh later, Modi said those behind the Pulwama attack will not be spared and that nobody should have any doubts about the capabilities of the Indian armed forces to hit back.

“For the next course of action, the armed forces have been given a go-ahead to decide on timing, place and the sort of action,” the Prime Minister said.

“Safeguarding mother India is our top most priority...Our enemy may resort to any conspiracy, we know how to respond,” he said.

While slamming Pakistan, he said its economic condition was so bad that it was going around the world with a “begging bowl”.

“It has been isolated to such an extent that big countries are distancing themselves from it. Such bad is its economic condition that it is facing difficulty in even running day-to-day affairs,” Modi said but no country is helping it.

“In this dire economic state, if it (Pakistan) thinks that by carrying out such attacks, India’s economy also will be hit, then it is wrong,” he said, adding Pakistan is responsible for its present condition only because of its own deeds.

“Our neighbour should get a message that 130 crore Indians will give a united, befitting reply,” the Prime Minister said.

He said the international community today stands with India and the messages that he has received from various world leaders makes it clear that they are angry at the attack.

Modi urged the international community to unite to wipe out the scourge of terrorism and isolate those responsible for the menace.

The Prime Minister also thanked the countries which have supported India and condemned this incident in the strongest of terms. (ANI)