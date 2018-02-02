B'lore: Investigation begins in BJP worker's death case

[India], Feb 2. (ANI): Bengaluru crime branch on Friday have begun investigation in connection with the alleged murder of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker at Bengaluru's Chinnappa Garden, J.C. Nagar.

The incident came to light on Wednesday night, when a 28-year-old BJP worker, Santosh, was allegedly stabbed to death.

According to reports, four men were arrested and the case has been handed over to the Central Crime Branch (CCB),following demands for an independent probe.

Santosh, was returning from a birthday party when four men allegedly attacked him and stabbed him with a screwdriver. He was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, BJP Karnataka Chief BS Yeddyurappa met the family of Santosh on Friday. (ANI)