B'luru: Bajrang Dal to protest against New Year celebrations

[India], Dec 28 (ANI): Bajrang Dal has announced on Thursday that it will not allow extreme drinking parties during New Year celebrations in Bengaluru, terming the celebrations as anti-Hindu and anti-Indian.

Both men and women have been warned by the Bajrang Dal members to maintain discipline in the city and not to head to bars on the New Year's Eve.

They have also demanded to ban hookah bars and pubs stating that it would reduce the incidents of molestation and accident cases. However, Bengaluru police have clarified that no one has approached them seeking a ban in bars and Police Commissioner of the city has asserted that Bajrang Dal is no one to teach the public what to do and what not to do.

After the announcement made by the Bajrang Dal members, a local resident Jiten told ANI, "Moral policing is not good in a country like India. Whosoever wants to drink can drink as police are there to protect us." "With all due respect, Bajrang Dal should take it in a more channelised manner. Probably they should work along with the police and they should not dictate people what to do. Rather they should do awareness programmes to propagate their principles. While spreading negativity around, they are not going to get positive feedback," said another local Vinay. (ANI)