BMC collects 591 kg of plastic following ban

[India], June 24 (ANI): Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has collected 591.67 kilograms of banned plastic and around Rs. 3,35,000 as fine on Sunday, following the plastic ban in the state.

The BMC launched a drive against the plastic on Saturday and formed various teams to conduct raids at various places. Anyone who was found using plastic was imposed with a fine.

A complain authority has been formed at every ward for those who refused to pay the fine. And, a case will be registered against those who refused to pay the fine.

Banned plastic was found at a total of 72 places. The BMC raided around 867 places today. Maharashtra environment minister Ramdas Kadam on Saturday lauded the decision of the state government of imposing a ban on the use of plastic in the state. "It is good that plastic is getting banned in the state. Maharashtra has become the 18th state to ban plastic. Plastic is a problem for everyone," Kadam told ANI. On March 23, the Maharashtra government had issued a notification, imposing a ban on the manufacture, use, sale and distribution of all plastic materials like plastic bags, spoons, plates, bottles and thermocol items. On April 13, the Bombay High Court had called the ban 'reasonable' after seeing a quantity of 1,200 metric tons of waste every day in the state. (ANI)