BMC demands exemption for corporators at toll booths

[India], May 22 (ANI): The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday passed a notice of motion demanding exemption to its corporators at all toll booths across Maharashtra as MPs and MLAs are also exempted.

This notice has also been sent to the Maharashtra Government for the approval.

BMC corporators have demanded a remission from payment at all toll plazas across the state as MPs and MLAs are empted, after seeking a hike in their salary from Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000.

However, the MPs and MLAs have been provided a toll waiver at all toll plazas in the state.

Reportedly, earlier this month, a Samajwadi Party (SP) corporator and group leader had demanded hike in the payment from Rs 10,000 to Rs, 50,000. The stir was aimed at encouraging more professionals to enter the civic body as corporators, which will help to boost the public services. (ANI)