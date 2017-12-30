BMC lodges complaint against 2 Kamala Mills pubs

[India], December 30 (ANI): The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday lodged a complaint against two Kamala Mills pubs - 1Above and Mojo's Bistro - in connection with the midnight blaze that killed 14 and injured many.

The complaint has been registered under the Maharashtra Regional Town Planning (MRTP) Act at NM Joshi Marg police station.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police also registered the second FIR in fire tragedy based on the BMC's complaint about several violations by Kamla Mills owners and others.

The BMC launched an anti-encroachment drive against the illegal structures in Lower Parel's Raghuvanshi Mill compound as well as at Kamala Mills. The BMC ward officers and workers reached the spot with cranes to continue the demolition drive. The Mumbai police, earlier in the day, also issued a lookout notice against all the accused in the case. The massive fire reportedly had broken out from the '1 Above' rooftop restaurant and later spread to the entire area, on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday took a stock of the situation and ordered a BMC commissioner to conduct an inquiry. Five BMC officials were suspended and the Mumbai Police booked the owner of the pub for negligence, besides other charges. (ANI)