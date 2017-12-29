BMC responsible for Kamala Mills fire incident: Kirit Somaiya

[India] Dec. 29 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kirit Somaiya on Friday held Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) responsible for Kamala Mills fire incident.

Talking to reporters outside Parliament House, Somaiya said, "BMC officials are responsible for the 'murder' of people in Kamala Mills fire. This is second such incident in two weeks. When will the BMC wake up?"

Earlier while talking to ANI, he demanded strict action against the responsible persons for the incident that has claimed 14 lives so far.

"Two weeks ago, people died in a similar fire incident at Farsaan Mart at Sakinaka. It is the fire department which is giving 'illegal' no objection certificate. Similarly, the health department of the BMC is giving permissions to run such restaurants. They should be held responsible," Somaiya said.

The Mumbai North East MP also said that few days ago he had insisted that the BMC should immediately order fire audit of pubs, hookah parlours and Farsan Mart in Mumbai.

However, BMC Mayor Vishvanath Mahadeshwar on Friday evaded question on the incident.

When ANI wanted to know why repeated fire incidents were being reported in Mumbai, the mayor did not answer the question. Instead, he said action would be taken against responsible persons for the incident.

More than 12 fire tenders were rushed to fight the blaze which was brought under control around 6.30 am on Friday.

The injured have been admitted to the KEM Hospital and other hospitals for treatment.

Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed condolences over the loss of lives in the incident.(ANI)