BMC would come down hard on violators in Kamala Mills fire: Aditya Thackeray

Mumbai: Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray on Friday assured that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) would come down hard on violators in Kamala Mills fire that claimed 14 lives.

"The implementation of fire safety norms were a must and the BMC would come down hard on violators. Strict action will be taken wherever negligence is made. The case will be registered against those found guilty," Thackeray said.

Several people were also injured after a fire broke out in the rooftop restaurant in the Kamala Mills compound early on Friday.

According to reports, the blaze was reported at about 12:30 AM from the Mojo's Bistro restaurant, which quickly spread to the neighbouring restaurant. Mumbai Police have booked the owner of the pub for negligence and other charges for the fire, which is suspected to be triggered by an electrical short-circuit. The incident has created uproar in the Lok Sabha resulting in a heated argument between BJP MP Kirit Somaiya and Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant. The Shiv Sena MP has demanded a judicial inquiry into the incident, wherein 11 of the dead were women. Earlier in the day, King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital Dean Dr Avinash Supe said almost all the deaths had happened due to asphyxiation and the loss of lives could have been prevented with a proper exit route. The Kamala Mills Compound is a refurbished industrial compound, housing swanky restaurants, other commercial establishments and many media outlets. The transmission of media outlets -- TV channels ET Now, Mirror Now, Zoom and TV9 Marathi -- were also affected by the fire.