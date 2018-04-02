Board exams conducted smoothly amid Bharat Bandh violence

[India], Apr. 2 (ANI): Amid the ongoing nationwide shutdown called by several Dalit organisations to protest against the alleged dilution of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Act by the Supreme Court, the Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday affirmed that Class X and XII exams were conducted smoothly as per schedule across the country.

Violence and arson were witnessed in various states including Punjab, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

Earlier in the day, both rail and road traffic were disrupted as protesters blocked highways and railway lines and set fire to public property.

At least nine people were killed and many have been injured in the violence. Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad confirmed that the government filed a comprehensive petition in the apex court which would be presented before the top court by senior lawyers. He said that the government didn't agree with the Apex Court's ruling and that there was no intention of changing provision of reservation for minorities. The apex court had, on March 20, introduced the provision of anticipatory bail in the act while directing that there would be no automatic arrest on any complaint filed under the law. (ANI)