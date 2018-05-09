Board results: Chhattisgarh CM congratulates students

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh congratulated the children getting Merit in the tenth and twelfth board examinations and offered his best wishes.

He even spoke over the phone to Yagesh Singh Chauhan from Jashpur, who attained 98.33% in mathematics and congratulated him on his exemplary performance. Yagesh Singh Chauhan also celebrated with Jashpur Collector Priyanka Shukla. Chauhan is a trained by 'Sankalp', a District Mineral Foundation funded coaching institute.

The Chief Minister congratulated all the successful candidates who took the examinations and offered his best wishes to them.

He also asked the candidates who could not perform well to stay patient and study harder. (ANI)