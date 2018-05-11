Boat ferrying 80 passengers catches fire, all passengers safe

[India], May 11 (ANI): A boat carrying 80 passengers caught fire near Veeravarapu Lanka village in West Godavari district, in Andhra Pradesh.

Veeravarapu Lanka villagers swam to the boat and rescued the tourists.

Officials and police in the area were immediately rushed to the spot.

Though all passengers have been safely rescued, some suffered minor injuries and were provided medical aid.

Police said that investigation is underway in the case, and that they suspect that short circuit in the generator as the cause of fire. (ANI)