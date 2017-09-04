Bobby Darling accuses husband of domestic violence, files FIR

[India], Sept 4 (ANI): Reality TV celebrity Bobby Darling filed an FIR against husband Ramnik Sharma, accusing him of domestic abuse and violent threats.

Renamed Pakhi Sharma after marriage, she filed another FIR and this time, its not only against her husband, but also his mother Raj Kumari Sharma and brother Lalit Sharma, in connection to a fraud on her property- one in Bhopal and another in Mumbai.

The FIR was filed at Shalimar Bagh Police station in Delhi.

On Monday she, in a letter, urged the Inspector General of Bhopal Yogesh Chaudhary to take immediate action against the alleged accused. (ANI)