Bodh Gaya Blasts: NIA filed supplementary chargesheet

The NIA has filed a supplementary chargesheet before NIA Special Court in Patna against five people in connection with the Bodh Gaya blasts.

The chargesheet has been filed under Sections 120B, 121A, 122, 123 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code, Sec 16, 18, 18B & 20 of UA (P) Act and Sec 4 and 5 of Explosive Substance Act.

Earlier on June 1, a National Investigative Agency (NIA) Special Court awarded life imprisonment to all the five accused in connection with the same.

Umer Siddiqui, Azaharuddin Qureshi, Imtiyaz Ansari, Haider Ali, Mujibullah Ansari and a juvenile, all belonging to the Indian Mujahideen, were accused in the case.

On July 7, 2013, the Mahabodhi temple in Bodh Gaya was rocked by at least 10 bomb blasts soon after the morning prayers. A total of 13 bombs were planted, out of which 10 exploded. Three bombs were seized and defused. Three months later, a series of bomb blasts occurred at the 'Hunkar Rally' venue in Patna's Gandhi Maidan, which was addressed by Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) then prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi. Both the cases are being probed by the NIA. (ANI)