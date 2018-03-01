Bodies of 3 hunters missing in J&K avalanche recovered

[India], Mar. 01 (ANI): The Indian Army on Thursday said that it has recovered the bodies of three hunters missing after an avalanche hit them six days ago in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.

"#IndianArmy #AvalancheRescueTeam recovers bodies of three hunters buried under snow since 24 Feb 18 in #Lashkut forest area of #Lolab in #Kupwara district (sic)," tweeted the Northern Commando of the Indian Army.

Reportedly, the trio, identified as Ghulam Mohammad, Mohammad Altaf, and Bashir Ahmad, hailed from Jammu and Kashmir and got stuck in the avalanche that hit Guchibal Behak on February 24. (ANI)